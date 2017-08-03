Cron went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer in a 7-0 win over the Phillies on Wednesday.

He's been hitting well when given the opportunity lately -- over his last 30 at-bats, Cron has 10 hits, including four homers. However, those at-bats have been spread over 14 games, including three that he didn't start. The limitations on his playing time as a backup first baseman and DH leave the 27-year-old with relatively modest fantasy value despite this hot run.

