Angels' C.J. Cron: Knocks sixth homer
Cron went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer in a 7-0 win over the Phillies on Wednesday.
He's been hitting well when given the opportunity lately -- over his last 30 at-bats, Cron has 10 hits, including four homers. However, those at-bats have been spread over 14 games, including three that he didn't start. The limitations on his playing time as a backup first baseman and DH leave the 27-year-old with relatively modest fantasy value despite this hot run.
More News
-
Angels' C.J. Cron: Hits bench following three straight starts•
-
Angels' C.J. Cron: Smashes fifth homer of season Friday•
-
Angels' C.J. Cron: Hits bench for second straight contest•
-
Angels' C.J. Cron: Picks up fourth straight start•
-
Angels' C.J. Cron: Mashes fourth homer•
-
Angels' C.J. Cron: Breaks tie with pinch-hit homer•
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...