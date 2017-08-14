Angels' C.J. Cron: Locked in with regular playing time
Cron batted cleanup and went 1-for-5 with his ninth home run of the season in Sunday's 4-2 win over Seattle.
Cron has been on fire of late, homering in three of his last five starts. The slugger's hot stretch extends further than his recent power binge, as he has slashed a healthy .348/.392/.667 since rejoining the majors July 7. The 27-year-old has been seeing regular playing time since Yunel Escobar (oblique) went on the disabled list, and he may have played himself into a regular role once the Halos' third baseman returns to action at the expense of the struggling Luis Valbuena.
