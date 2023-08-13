Cron has been dealing with back tightness, which was a factor in his removal during the sixth inning of Saturday's game and his absence from Sunday's lineup, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Angels manager Phil Nevin indicated after Saturday's loss that he was bothered by how Cron looked while getting out of the way of a pitch, leading to the first baseman's early removal from the contest. Cron has just three hits while striking out 11 times over his past 22 at-bats, though it's not clear if the back issue has anything to do with those struggles. The veteran slugger should be considered day-to-day for the time being.