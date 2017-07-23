Angels' C.J. Cron: Picks up fourth straight start
Cron will start at first base and bat fifth Sunday against the Red Sox.
Cron will draw his fourth consecutive start Sunday, and though he's performed respectably with four hits in 12 at-bats over the previous three contests, the run of regular playing time should soon come to an end. The Angels had a spot open in the lineup for Cron the last three games with the Red Sox having deployed a left-handed starting pitcher in each of those contests, resulting in platoon mate Luis Valbuena hitting the bench. Valbuena is back in the lineup Sunday, but he'll play third while Cron covers first base due to Albert Pujols receiving a routine day off for rest.
