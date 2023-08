The Angels placed Cron on the 10-day injured list Friday, retroactive to Aug. 16, with lower-back inflammation.

This back discomfort first popped up last weekend and Cron will now be sidelined until at least next Saturday. The 33-year-old first baseman has batted just .217/.280/.283 with one home run in 14 games (50 plate appearances) since being acquired from the Rockies ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline.