Cron (back) took batting practice Monday and remains hopeful to return from the 10-day injured list before the end of the season, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Though Cron is now partaking in baseball activities for the first time since landing on the 10-day injured list Aug. 18 with low back inflammation, the Angels will likely proceed cautiously with the 33-year-old, who has dealt with recurring back problems all season. Prior to landing on the IL, Cron had been serving as the Halos' everyday first baseman, but with the team having faded from playoff contention, he's unlikely to reclaim a major role once activated. Instead, look for rookie Nolan Schanuel to continue serving as Anaheim's top option at first base the rest of the way.