Cron is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Nationals.

Cron normally starts over Luis Valbuena at first base against left-handed pitching, but even with southpaw Gio Gonzalez on the hill for the Nationals, both Cron and Valbuena will find themselves on the bench Tuesday. With no DH spot available in Washington, Albert Pujols will instead pick up a rare start at first base.

