Cron (back) is still experiencing soreness and hasn't yet resumed baseball activities, the Associated Press reports.

Cron is eligible to be activated after going on the 10-day IL on Aug. 18, but he doesn't appear to be particularly close to a return. The veteran first baseman was diagnosed with lower-back inflammation prior to hitting the injured list, and he had been struggling since joining the Angels at the end of July, slashing just .217/.280/.283 with one homer, five RBI and a 4:14 BB:K over 14 contests. The Angels have fallen 10.5 games out of an AL wild-card spot with the season winding down, so they probably won't rush Cron back and may continue to start rookie Nolan Schanuel (illness) at first base even if Cron is able to return.