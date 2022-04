Fletcher (hip) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and is starting Friday's game against the White Sox, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Fletcher participated in an extensive on-field workout Thursday, and the Angels ultimately deemed him healthy enough to return to action for Friday's series opener in Chicago. The 27-year-old is starting at shortstop and batting ninth Friday, and he's in line to serve as the Angels' everyday shortstop now that he's been activated.