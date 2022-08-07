Fletcher went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in a 7-1 win against the Mariners in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader.

Fletcher launched a two-run homer to left field off Seattle starter Chris Flexen in the sixth inning and singled home another run in the ninth. The 28-year-old had sat out the last two games due to a foot injury on the heels of missing over two months as a result of a hip injury but appears to be healthy now. Fletcher is slashing .220/.270/.424 with two long balls, six runs and eight RBI in 21 contests. He has yet to attempt a stolen base after recording 15 thefts last year.