Fletcher (hip) went through an extensive on-field workout Thursday and could be activated in advance of Friday's series opener with the White Sox in Chicago, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Manager Joe Maddon suggested just one day ago that Fletcher still wasn't running at 100 percent following a recent four-game rehab assignment at Triple-A Salt Lake, but the 27-year-old may have assuaged some of the concern about his health after Thursday's workout. The Angels will likely re-evaluate Fletcher early Friday before deciding whether to include him in the lineup later that night, or to wait another day or two prior to activating him from the 10-day injured list. Whenever Fletcher is back in action, he's expected to take back everyday duties at shortstop from Andrew Velazquez.