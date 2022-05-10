Fletcher (hip) underwent surgery to repair the adductor muscles in both legs Tuesday and is expected to be sidelined for "a couple months," Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 27-year-old landed on the injured list Sunday with a strained left hip and is now likely to be sidelined until at least the All-Star break in July. Fletcher missed over two weeks with the injury before returning from the injured list April 29, but he never fully recovered from the issue and could no longer play through it. Tyler Wade should see most of the action at the keystone until Matt Duffy (illness) returns from the COVID-19 IL.