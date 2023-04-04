site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' David Fletcher: Hitting ninth at SS
Fletcher is hitting ninth and playing shortstop for Tuesday's game against Seattle, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
With Anthony Rendon serving the second game of his suspension, Luis Rengifo will move over to third base so Fletcher will get the start at shortstop against Luis Castillo and the Mariners staff.
