Fletcher went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Friday in a loss to Detroit.

Fletcher got the start at second base in his first game since being recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday. The veteran infielder plated one of Los Angeles' two runs with a solo shot to left field in the seventh inning. Fletcher isn't likely to see everyday playing time as the Angels evaluate their younger talent down the stretch of what has become a lost season. He's slashing .235/.264/.373 with two homers, nine RBI and four runs over 53 big-league plate appearances on the campaign.