Fletcher is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Athletics, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Fletcher is 5-for-17 with two doubles, a home run, three RBI and three runs in five games since returning from the injured list, and he'll take a seat Sunday for the third time in the Angels' past five contests. Luis Rengifo and Andrew Velazquez will start at second base and shortstop Thursday.