Angels' David Fletcher: On bench Wednesday
Fletcher isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Fletcher has gone 0-for-5 with two walks over the last three games, and he'll get a breather Wednesday. Tyler Wade will start at the keystone and bat eighth.
