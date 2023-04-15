Fletcher was optioned Saturday to Triple-A Salt Lake.
Fletcher is in the middle of a five-year extension and earning $6 million this season, but the Angels will try to get him right on the farm after he went just 2-for-16 (.125) out of the gate this year. Zach Neto has been called up all the way from Double-A Rocket City in a corresponding move.
