Fletcher was sent outright to Triple-A Salt Lake by the Angels on Monday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Fletcher is now off the 40-man roster. The infielder was sent down to Salt Lake to make room for top prospect Zach Neto on Saturday, and the Angels are still on the hook for the remainder of the five-year, $24.5 million extension he signed with the team in April 0f 2021.