Fletcher went 3-for-5 with a double, a walk, two runs, two RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 12-0 victory versus the Blue Jays.

Fletcher hit atop the order for the Angels and sparked the offense from the onset, singling and stealing third base in the first inning. He was stranded without crossing the plate, but Fletcher doubled in two runs in the following frame and subsequently came around to score. The infielder finished with his first three-hit effort of the campaign, lifting his season batting average to .278. He's slashing .326/.366/.442 since returning from a lengthy stay on the IL on July 28.