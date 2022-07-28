Fletcher (hip) was activated from the 60-day injured list and will start at second base Thursday against the Rangers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The 28-year-old has been sidelined since early May after undergoing surgery on the adductor muscles in both legs, but he's ready to rejoin the Halos after going 7-for-32 over a nine-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake. Fletcher should have an everyday role in the middle infield now that he's healthy, and his first big-league start in nearly three months will come at the keystone.