Fletcher was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cubs due to abdominal tightness, Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Angels called Fletcher's absence precautionary, so he seemingly still has a chance to be ready for Opening Day, but the timing means that even a modest setback could send him to the injured list. When healthy, Fletcher lines up with an uncertain role in a middle-infield group that's full of capable but largely unexciting options, including Brandon Drury, Luis Rengifo and Gio Urshela.