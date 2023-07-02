Fletcher will start at shortstop and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Following Zach Neto's (oblique) placement on the injured list June 15, Andrew Velazquez received the first look as the Angels' new everyday shortstop, but that role appears to have since fallen to Fletcher. After producing a .742 OPS with six RBI and a run scored since his June 24 call-up from Triple-A Salt Lake, Fletcher will pick up his eighth start at shortstop Sunday in a nine-game stretch.