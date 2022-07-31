Fletcher is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.
Fletcher will cede his spot in the middle infield to Andrew Velazquez for the second game in a row, despite having gone 4-for-10 with two doubles in his first three contests since returning from the 60-day injured list. Considering Velazquez has produced a lowly .487 OPS over 257 plate appearances this season, Fletcher looks like the better bet to ultimately emerge as the preferred option in the middle infield alongside Luis Rengifo.
