Fletcher is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.

Fletcher will cede his spot in the middle infield to Andrew Velazquez for the second game in a row, despite having gone 4-for-10 with two doubles in his first three contests since returning from the 60-day injured list. Considering Velazquez has produced a lowly .487 OPS over 257 plate appearances this season, Fletcher looks like the better bet to ultimately emerge as the preferred option in the middle infield alongside Luis Rengifo.