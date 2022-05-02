Fletcher is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The 27-year-old is one of four Angels regulars who will take a seat as the team wraps up its four-game set in Chicago with an afternoon contest. After returning from the 10-day injured list Friday, Fletcher started in the middle infield in each of the first three games of the series and went a collective 3-for-9 with a pair of doubles and two walks.