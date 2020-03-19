Fletcher is expected to play "just about any position except first base and catcher" this season, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Fletcher played all or part of at least 20 games at four different positions last season, often making in-game defensive position switches. He logged the most time at third base and second base, though his playing time at those spots is likely to be cut down dramatically this season with the signing of Anthony Rendon and the return to health of Tommy La Stella. While Fletcher did not see time in center field in 2019, he played the position for the first time in spring training and could make some appearances there in 2020 if needed. Per Bollinger, Angels manager Joe Maddon views Fletcher as "a Ben Zobrist-type player who can play in both the infield and outfield without any issues." That should enable Maddon to get Fletcher's bat -- and elite contact skills --into the lineup on a near-everyday basis.