Fletcher (hip) went 1-for-3 with a double in Thursday's 2-0 loss to the Rangers.
Fletcher missed almost three months after undergoing adductor muscle surgery on both legs. He started at second base and moved to shortstop mid-game as part of a defensive realignment. The 28-year-old infielder is hitting .171 in 15 games this year, adding three doubles, a triple, two RBI and two runs scored. He may be eased back into action, but it's likely he takes on a fairly regular role within the next week.
