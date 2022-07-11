Fletcher (hip) is slated to start a minor-league rehab assignment Tuesday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
David Fletcher underwent surgery May 10 and was subsequently transferred to the 60-day injured list. He's recently been progressing in his rehab program and now appears ready to resume playing in games. Per Jeff Fletcher, David Fletcher is expected to return to the big-league club July 28. He'll likely have a starting spot waiting for him, but it's uncertain whether it will be at second base, third base or shortstop.
