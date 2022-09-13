site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: angels-david-fletcher-still-out-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Angels' David Fletcher: Still out Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Fletcher (hand) is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Guardians.
Fletcher has missed three games in a row due to this hand contusion. Luis Rengifo will start at second base while Matt Duffy starts at the hot corner.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Scott White
• 12 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read