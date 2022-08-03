Fletcher went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Oakland.
Fletcher has been hurt most of the season, so Tuesday was only his 18th game. He led off the home half of the first inning with a solo shot to left field, giving the Angels an early lead that they did not relinquish. The long ball was Fletcher's first of the season, and he's slashing a meager .212/.255/.385 over 55 plate appearances. However, he's shown promising signs since returning from the injured list, going 5-for-14 with three extra-base hits across four games.
