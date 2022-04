Fletcher went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles Friday in a 5-1 win against the White Sox.

Fletcher made his return to the club Friday after missing over two weeks due to a hip injury. He started at shortstop before shifting over to second base later in the contest. Fletcher's doubles were his first of the season, and prior to Friday he hadn't registered a hit since Opening Day. Even with the multi-hit effort, he's batting only .176 through 17 plate appearances this season.