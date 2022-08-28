Fletcher went 3-for-5 with one run scored in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Blue Jays.

Fletcher has failed to record a hit in just two of his last 20 games, batting .349 in 83 at-bats during that span; however, in his last 18 games the power has not been there as the 28-year-old has only two extra-base hits (doubles) in 75 at-bats.