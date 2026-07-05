Angels' Grayson Rodriguez: Looks sharp in latest rehab start

Rodriguez (back) allowed one run on four hits while striking out five across 5.1 innings without issuing a walk during his rehab start with Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday.

Rodriguez looked good in his second rehab start, tossing 56 strikes on 78 pitches (71.8 percent strike rate) while inducing five groundouts. Given that his pitch count increased from his first rehab start, the 26-year-old southpaw could be back in the Angels' rotation prior to the All-Star break. If Rodriguez is cleared to be reinstated from the 15-day injured list, then Ryan Johnson would be the likely candidate to be optioned to the minors.