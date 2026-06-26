Angels' Grayson Rodriguez: Making rehab start Sunday

Rodriguez (back) will commence his first rehab start on Sunday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

After recently being placed on the injured list June 15, Rodriguez will make his first rehab start on Sunday. The 26-year-old's most recent baseball activities consisted of throwing off the flat ground in the bullpen last Saturday. Manager Kurt Suzuki says that it is possible this is the one and only rehab start that Rodriguez will have to make before rejoining the big-league club.