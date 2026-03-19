Manager Kurt Suzuki said Thursday that Rodriguez is dealing with a dead arm, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez played catch Thursday despite his injury, so it doesn't seem like the Angels are concerned enough to warrant completely shutting the right-hander down just yet. That being said, his status for Opening Day is unclear, and he could be placed on the IL to begin the season if he doesn't begin to feel better within the next several days.