Angels' Grayson Rodriguez: Mixed results in loss

Rodriguez (3-5) took the loss against the Marlins on Sunday, allowing four runs (three earned) on four hits and four walks with eight strikeouts over four innings.

Rodriguez allowed three runs in the first inning and struggled with his control, throwing just 47 of 83 pitches for strikes and issuing four walks. On the other hand, he generated an impressive 15 whiffs and tallied a season-high eight punchouts. It comes on the heels of consecutive two-run outings from the 26-year-old, who's been unable to register a win in five starts since the All-Star break. He'll take a 7.20 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 50:26 K across 55 innings this season into a home matchup with the Royals next weekend.