Angels' Grayson Rodriguez: Revenge game wasted Tuesday

Rodriguez (3-4) picked up the loss Tuesday as the Angels fell 3-1 to the Orioles, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk over seven innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander put together his best performance of the season, firing 69 of 98 pitches for strikes as he delivered his first quality start in over two years -- which came in a Baltimore uniform -- but Rodriguez got little support from his new offense. He'll need a longer stretch of success to get back on the fantasy radar in most formats, but over his last two outings Rodriguez has given up four runs in 12 innings with a 12:3 K:BB. He lines up to make his next start on the road this weekend in Miami.