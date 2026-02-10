Angels manager Kurt Suzuki indicated Tuesday that Rodriguez (elbow) will have to prove he's healthy and earn his place in the starting rotation, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander was acquired from the Orioles in November, but the Angels won't immediately guarantee him a spot in the starting rotation. Rodriguez was sidelined all of 2025 due to lat and elbow injuries and has had his fair share of health issues throughout his career. The 26-year-old seems likely to make the rotation if he can stay healthy, but that's hardly a given for the former top prospect.