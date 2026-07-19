Angels' Grayson Rodriguez: Roughed up in defeat

Rodriguez (3-3) took the loss against Detroit on Saturday, allowing six runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three batters over four innings.

Rodriguez had a daunting task facing off against Detroit ace Tarik Skubal, and a Tigers four-run first inning essentially put the game out of reach for the Angels. Rodriguez needed 87 pitches to get through four frames, and he's now finished fewer than five innings in four of his eight starts so far this season. The 26-year-old hurler has been very up-and-down when healthy enough to pitch, giving up three or fewer earned runs on four occasions and six-plus runs three times across those eight outings. The blow-ups have been more impactful to his overall line than the decent appearances, as altogether Rodriguez has a troubling 8.23 ERA and 1.77 WHIP across 35 innings.