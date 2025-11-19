The Orioles traded Rodriguez (elbow) to the Angels on Tuesday in exchange for Taylor Ward.

Rodriguez missed the entire 2025 season due to multiple injuries to his right arm. He's expected to be ready for the start of spring training, but his extensive injury history and 4.11 ERA through two MLB seasons will cause the O's to give up on the 26-year-old righty and send him to the Angels, upgrading their own offense in the process. Rodriguez, meanwhile, should have little trouble claiming a spot in a Halos rotation that finished the year with a 4.91 ERA (third-worst in MLB).