Villar agreed to a deal with the Angels on Friday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Villar struggled through 46 games for the Cubs, hitting just .222/.271/.327 before getting released in late June. He did post above-average batting lines in both 2019 and 2021 and shouldn't be too far over the hill at age 31, however, so there's a chance he can carve out regular at-bats among a group of unimpressive infield options in Anaheim.