The Angels placed Anderson (elbow) on the 45-day injured list Thursday.
Anderson's move to the IL was merely a formality after he was diagnosed with a torn UCL in his right elbow last week that required season-ending Tommy John surgery. The power reliever won't be ready to contribute for the Angels until late in the second half of the 2021 campaign in a best-case scenario.
More News
-
Angels' Justin Anderson: Heading for Tommy John surgery•
-
Angels' Justin Anderson: Throwing off mound again•
-
Angels' Justin Anderson: Plays catch Wednesday•
-
Angels' Justin Anderson: Recovery going well•
-
Angels' Justin Anderson: Out with oblique injury•
-
Angels' Justin Anderson: Returns from injured list•