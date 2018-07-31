Cowart was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.

Cowart was added to the Angels' 25-man roster after Ian Kinsler was dealt to Boston on Monday. Across five games with the big-league club this year, Cowart has gone 1-for-8 with a double and two runs scored. He will likely serve as a utility man around the infield and is in Tuesday's lineup at second base and hitting seventh against Tampa Bay. Prior to this move, he was hitting .287 with a .790 OPS at Salt Lake.

