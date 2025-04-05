Newman is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Guardians, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.
Newman has been losing quite a bit of playing time recently due to his poor start, though he finally managed to log his first hit of the new season during Friday's loss. Tim Anderson will start in Newman's place at shortstop on Saturday and bat ninth.
More News
-
Angels' Kevin Newman: On bench again Wednesday•
-
Angels' Kevin Newman: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Angels' Kevin Newman: Favorite to open season at SS•
-
Angels' Kevin Newman: Nabs one-year deal with Halos•
-
Kevin Newman: Close to deal with Angels•
-
Diamondbacks' Kevin Newman: Logs multi-hit game Saturday•