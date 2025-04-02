Newman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Newman will take a seat for the third time in four games as the Angels continue to take a committee approach to the shortstop spot while Zach Neto (shoulder) remains on the injured list. Nicky Lopez will draw his first start of the season at shortstop after Newman and Tim Anderson combined to go 1-for-20 with six strikeouts through the first five games.