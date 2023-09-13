Paris will start in center field and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

Paris is a natural middle infielder and had started at shortstop in nine of the Angels' first 10 games of September, but he lost hold of his everyday role when Zach Neto was activated from the 10-day injured list Sunday. Though Paris was held out of the lineup for the past two games and is slashing just .103/.235/.103 through 35 plate appearances in the majors, the Angels are still eager to give him a look over the final few weeks of the season. To that end, Paris will pick up his first professional start in center field Wednesday while the Angels remain without the services of Mike Trout (wrist) and Mickey Moniak (back).