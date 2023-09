The Angels optioned Paris to Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday.

Paris earned a Sept. 1 call-up from Double-A Rocket City, where had posted an .810 OPS with 14 homers and 44 steals through 113 games this season. He'll now head to the Triple-A level, and maybe finish the year there, after going 3-for-32 (.094) with zero extra-base hits and 12 strikeouts across his first 13 major-league games.