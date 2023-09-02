Paris went 0-for-2 with a walk and a hit-by-pitch in a loss to the Athletics on Friday.

Paris had a unique introduction to the big leagues, becoming the first player in Angels history to be hit by a pitch in his first career plate appearance, per Angels senior communications manager Matt Birch. The rookie also drew a walk in his final trip to the plate, which is no surprise given his 17.1 percent walk rate in the minors this season. Paris appears in line to serve as the Angels' primary shortstop until fellow rookie Zach Neto (back) returns from the injured list.