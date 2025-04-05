Paris went 2-for-2 with a run in a loss to the Guardians on Friday.

Paris didn't start the contest, but he still got three plate appearances after entering for Luis Rengifo (hamstring) in the fourth inning. Paris reached base in all three of his plate appearances (in addition to two singles, he was also hit by a pitch) and is now slashing a scorching .545/.643/1.000 over 14 plate appearances on the season. He's made only two starts so far, but there could be an opening for Paris to get into the lineup more regularly, at least in the short term, if Rengifo and/or Yoan Moncada (thumb) -- both of whom departed Friday's game early -- need to miss time.