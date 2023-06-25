The Rockies traded Moustakas to the Angels on Saturday in exchange for right-handed pitcher Connor Van Scoyoc, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Moustakas was signed to a minor-league contract by the Rockies and made the Opening Day roster, and the veteran infielder has hit .270/.360/.435 over 115 at-bats in 47 games with four homers and 17 RBI. The 34-year-old should see time at first base with the Angels and play mostly against right-handed pitching while hitting in the mid-to-bottom part of the lineup.