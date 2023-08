Moustakas is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Atlanta, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Moustakas looks to be getting some routine maintenance as the Halos close out their series in Atlanta with a day game after a night game. Eduardo Escobar will check in at third base for Moustakas, who is slashing .255/.296/.431 with five home runs and 13 RBI in 27 games since joining the Angels in late June.